Malta archbishop lobbies for Catholicism to remain in Malta’s constitution

The Mediterranean island nation of Malta is reforming its constitution, and a bishop in the mostly Catholic country is supporting the view that the faith should remain in the governing document.

Malta Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna told Television Malta (TVM) that the Catholic religion should continue to be part of Malta’s Constitution. He made the statement during the launch of his book on how the faith became part of the first Constitution, almost 100 years ago.

Whether or not the new constitution continues to mention Catholicism, Scicluna said he is convinced that it will continue to ensure religious freedom.

Scicluna just published the book Religion and the 1921 Malta Constitution.

He said during the launch event that history should not be put aside.

“The Constitution declares a fact which is also a historic fact and history cannot reinvent it,” he said. “My appeal is that before we decide, we study and our decision is made with open eyes. … The present situation has changed, but we cannot cancel the whole heritage we embraced during these 2000 years.”

Scicluna said the Church respects whatever decision is made in the consultation process leading to a new Constitution.

Constitutional reform began under President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had pledged to revise the Constitution. According to the Times of Malta, the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission opined that Malta’s Office of the Prime Minister had too much power when compared to other institutions. One idea being floated is that a term limit should be imposed on the role of Prime Minister and on Members of Parliament.