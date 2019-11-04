Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Art & Culture

One of the most perfect statues of the Italian Renaissance shows the martyrdom of Saint Bartholomew

MILAN
Shutterstock- Pierre Aden
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Nov 04, 2019

The drape the saint carries around his shoulders is a direct reference to the martyrdom he suffered.

In the history of Christianity, images have paradoxically been the object of both veneration and repulsion. Iconoclastic revolts – not only during the Reformation, but also earlier, with Byzantine Iconoclasm – in which the use or misuse of religious images was opposed created religious, political and economic divisions in society.

However, following Paul’s Letter to the Colossians, in which Jesus is presented as “the image of the invisible God” (Col. 1:15-18), Christians have always understood that, if the invisible God made himself visible in the human figure of Christ, then there is nothing wrong with the use of images to represent the deity. This understanding of Pauline doctrine allowed for the development of an exceptionally beautiful, prolific, and ongoing artistic tradition, in which Christianity adapted both the techniques and some of the motifs already present in Greek, Hellenistic, Middle Eastern, and Roman art.

Also, it should be remembered that in several passages of the Old Testament – especially those referring to the building of the Temple – God himself commands his people to create images (e.g., angels, bulls, snakes) that will be part of the decoration of the Temple, and even of the Ark of the Covenant. In all cases, it is clear these images are not to be worshiped – that is, they are not idols – but rather venerated. Images help the believer pray, meditate, and contemplate.

The Renaissance and the Baroque surely understood the role images might play in the imagination and emotions of the believer. Sometimes, they would bet on particularly powerful representations. This is the case of Marco D’Agrate’s “Saint Bartholomew Flayed.”

Marco D’Agrate was born in the early 16th century. Most sources would claim the year was 1504. We know he was born into a family of sculptors, and that he worked mainly in the Italian region of Lombardy.

Of all the sculptures one can find in the Duomo of Milan, surely D’Agrate’s “Saint Bartholomew Flayed” is the most famous one. Its perfection is the stuff of legend. D’Agrate himself had to sign it with a single line that reads “it was not Praxiteles who made me, but Marco D’Agrate,” Praxiteles being one of the greatest Greek masters of sculptures in the late classical period.

Made in 1562 for the Veneranda Fabbrica of the Duomo, the sculpture portrays the martyr carrying what looks like a strange drape on his shoulders and around his body. This drape, however, happens to be his skin, in a direct reference to the martyrdom he suffered.

Bartholomew was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus, according to the three synoptic Gospels (that is, those of Matthew, Mark, and Luke). Tradition claims (specifically, the works of Eusebius of Cesarea and of St. Jerome) that, after the Ascension, he embarked on missionary tours to Armenia and India, where he carried with him a copy of the Gospel of Matthew. It is said that he converted the Armenian king, Polymius, to Christianity. Enraged by his brother’s conversion, prince Astyages tortured and killed Bartholomew, skinning him alive. D’Agrate, then, saw the history of the martyrdom of St. Bartholomew as an opportunity to demonstrate his expertise with the chisel, sculpting a figure in which the anatomical detail of the human musculature can be appreciated in incredible detail, while showing the devotee the martyrdom that Bartholomew went through, bearing witness to his faith.

Tags:
ArtChristianItalyReligious Statues
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  3. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Ways to celebrate All Souls Day as a family
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  7. Aleteia
    A home security camera captures a young trick-or-treater’s …
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor the souls in purgatory this November
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW