Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
This Psalm can be prayed for deceased relatives and friends

ALL SAINTS DAY
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Philip Kosloski | Nov 04, 2019

Psalm 130, known as the “De profundis,” is historically connected to praying for the souls of the dead.

Among the many traditions of the Catholic Church is praying the De profundis for the faithful departed. This title is taken from the first two words of Psalm 130 in Latin, which begins “Out of the depths I have cried unto Thee, O Lord” (De profundis clamavi ad te, Domine).

It is one of the shortest Psalms and reflects the cry of an individual for God’s mercy. In 1736 Pope Clement XII encouraged Catholics to pray this Psalm for the dead, even making it a part of a person’s daily schedule. He wrote that it should be prayed while kneeling during the evening hours when the local church bell would sound, signaling everyone to stop what they were doing to pray.

Added to the Psalm is the short prayer “Eternal Rest grant unto them, O Lord,” one of the most common prayers of the Catholic Church for the deceased.

If you are looking for a prayer to intercede for your beloved relatives or friends, try praying Psalm 130 and cry out to God, that his mercy might wash over them so that they may be admitted to the eternal joys of Heaven.

Out of the depths I call to you, Lord;
Lord, hear my cry!
May your ears be attentive
to my cry for mercy.
If you, Lord, keep account of sins,
Lord, who can stand?
But with you is forgiveness
and so you are revered.

I wait for the Lord,
my soul waits
and I hope for his word.
My soul looks for the Lord
more than sentinels for daybreak.
More than sentinels for daybreak,
let Israel hope in the Lord,
For with the Lord is mercy,
with him is plenteous redemption,
And he will redeem Israel
from all its sins.

Eternal rest give to them, O Lord.
And let perpetual light shine upon them.
May they rest in peace.
Amen.

V. Lord, hear my prayer.
R. And let my cry come unto Thee.

Let us pray.
O God, the Creator and Redeemer of all the faithful; grant to the souls of Thy servants departed the remission of all their sins, that by our devout supplications they may obtain that pardon which they have always desired. Who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

V. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord.
R. And let perpetual light shine upon them.
V. May they rest in peace.
R. Amen.

Read more: A prayer for each day of the week to save suffering souls in Purgatory

Read more: Pray St. Gertrude the Great’s powerful prayer for the Holy Souls in Purgatory

DeathPrayers for a Particular Need
