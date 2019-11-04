This Psalm can be prayed for deceased relatives and friends

Among the many traditions of the Catholic Church is praying the De profundis for the faithful departed. This title is taken from the first two words of Psalm 130 in Latin, which begins “Out of the depths I have cried unto Thee, O Lord” (De profundis clamavi ad te, Domine).

It is one of the shortest Psalms and reflects the cry of an individual for God’s mercy. In 1736 Pope Clement XII encouraged Catholics to pray this Psalm for the dead, even making it a part of a person’s daily schedule. He wrote that it should be prayed while kneeling during the evening hours when the local church bell would sound, signaling everyone to stop what they were doing to pray.

Added to the Psalm is the short prayer “Eternal Rest grant unto them, O Lord,” one of the most common prayers of the Catholic Church for the deceased.

If you are looking for a prayer to intercede for your beloved relatives or friends, try praying Psalm 130 and cry out to God, that his mercy might wash over them so that they may be admitted to the eternal joys of Heaven.

Out of the depths I call to you, Lord;

Lord, hear my cry!

May your ears be attentive

to my cry for mercy.

If you, Lord, keep account of sins,

Lord, who can stand?

But with you is forgiveness

and so you are revered. I wait for the Lord,

my soul waits

and I hope for his word.

My soul looks for the Lord

more than sentinels for daybreak.

More than sentinels for daybreak,

let Israel hope in the Lord,

For with the Lord is mercy,

with him is plenteous redemption,

And he will redeem Israel

from all its sins. Eternal rest give to them, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon them.

May they rest in peace.

Amen. V. Lord, hear my prayer.

R. And let my cry come unto Thee. Let us pray.

O God, the Creator and Redeemer of all the faithful; grant to the souls of Thy servants departed the remission of all their sins, that by our devout supplications they may obtain that pardon which they have always desired. Who livest and reignest world without end. Amen. V. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord.

R. And let perpetual light shine upon them.

V. May they rest in peace.

R. Amen.

