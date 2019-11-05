10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Look to these remarkable holy women for inspiration for your own little daughter.
So click on the slideshow to see a myriad of holy women from both this century and centuries past to help inspire you when you’re looking for the perfect name for your little bambina.
Read more: 10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys
Read more: The Italian teen who’s inspired young and old with his holiness
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?