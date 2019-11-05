10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Click here to launch the slideshow

Italy has produced so many holy men and women who have shaped the Church, education, and society today. We recently featured some inspiring saints names from this Mediterranean country to pass on to a new son, but there are equally remarkable saintly women whose names are beautiful choices for a new daughter to bear.

So click on the slideshow to see a myriad of holy women from both this century and centuries past to help inspire you when you’re looking for the perfect name for your little bambina.

Read more: 10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys

Read more: The Italian teen who’s inspired young and old with his holiness