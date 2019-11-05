Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

Pray for the Holy Souls in purgatory with this novena

Cathedral of San Cristobal de La Laguna
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 05, 2019

Written by St. Alphonsus Liguori, the novena asks for God’s mercy upon the souls awaiting their final entrance into Heaven.

Based on various biblical passages the Catholic Church firmly believes in a final state of purification in the afterlife called purgatory. It is a place where our attachments to sin are purified before entering into the beatific vision of Heaven.

Connected to this belief is the Catholic teaching that we can pray to God for these souls in purgatory, asking God to have mercy on them and shorten their time of purification. The Directory on Popular Piety and the Liturgy explains, “Hence derives the pious custom of suffrage for the souls of the faithful departed, which is an urgent supplication of God to have mercy on the souls of the dead, to purify them by the fire of His charity, and to bring them to His kingdom of light and life.”

There are many different ways to offer prayers to God on behalf of these souls, and one of them includes a novena written by St. Alphonsus Liguori. The novena recalls the suffering of Jesus and asks God to have mercy on these souls, admitting them into their final destination. This prayer can be prayed for nine consecutive days, especially for a particular individual or family member whom you wish to pray for.

O most sweet Jesus, through the bloody sweat which Thou didst suffer in the Garden of Gethsemane, have mercy on these Blessed Souls. Have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the pains which Thou didst suffer during Thy most cruel scourging, have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the pains which Thou didst suffer in Thy most painful crowning with thorns, have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the pains which Thou didst suffer in carrying Thy cross to Calvary, have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the pains which Thou didst suffer during Thy most cruel Crucifixion, have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the pains which Thou didst suffer in Thy most bitter agony on the Cross, have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the immense pain which Thou didst suffer in breathing forth Thy Blessed Soul, have mercy on them.
R. Have mercy on them, O Lord.

(Recommend yourself to the Souls in Purgatory and mention your intentions here)

Blessed Souls, I have prayed for thee; I entreat thee, who are so dear to God, and who are secure of never losing Him, to pray for me a miserable sinner, who is in danger of being damned, and of losing God forever. Amen.

Read more: This grieving girl witnessed her father travel from purgatory to heaven

Read more: In praise of Purgatory: 4 Points to ponder about your hour of death

 

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedPurgatory
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  4. Aleteia
    A home security camera captures a young trick-or-treater’s …
  5. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor the souls in purgatory this November
  6. Lindsay Schlegel
    After 10 years of marriage, here’s 5 things I want …
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW