Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Lifestyle

5 Tips to survive stomach bug season

SICK
Aleksandra Suzi | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Calah Alexander | Nov 06, 2019

This year’s stomach bug is a long, lingering one. Here are a few ways to prevent it, and some ideas for treating symptoms if it’s too late.

Welp, it’s that time of year. Time to break out the sanitizing wipes and attack the doorknobs and light switches, because the stomach bug is upon us. It’s already hit my house with a vengeance, so I’m here with a handy list of tips and tricks to help you survive the stomach bug of 2019. Buckle up, kids — this one’s a doozy.

1
Sanitize obsessively

An ounce of prevention is definitely worth a pound of cure — especially when it comes to vomiting. So start the obsessive hand-washing rituals and doorknob/light switch bleaching now, folks. Teach your kids to do it habitually right now, in early November, and you just might spare yourselves a nightmarish Christmas or New Year’s. Be methodical, and remember–you’re not just cleaning. You’re doing battle on behalf of your family.

2
Try the Grape Juice Trick

So if you spend any time online (which, obviously, you do), you’ve probably seen this article floating around in the last year or so. In it, one mom claims to have discovered the holy grail — a secret to preventing stomach flu, even after you’ve been exposed. She swears her family has been healthy for six years by drinking grape juice on the daily, and ramping up intake post-exposure. Now, this claim has little, if any, scientific validity … but honestly, what wouldn’t you try if you knew the stomach bug was looming over your family? We tried it and well … it was too late for me, but the rest of my family started in with grape juice after my son and I spent Thursday and Friday (and Saturday, and Sunday …) sick. So far, we’re the only ones down and out. Yes, correlation is not causation. But it may not hurt to try.

3
Embrace time-honored remedies

On Saturday afternoon, two days into the horror show, my dad googled a list of stomach bug remedies and encouraged me to try dry toast and chamomile tea. Now, I’m a believer in toast solely as a vehicle for either butter or avocados, so the idea of dry toast was … unpalatable. But to be fair, everything was unpalatable at that point, so I tried it. To my surprise, the combo of toast and chamomile tea really seemed to calm my stomach for a solid few hours. It didn’t last much longer than that, but when you’re in the grips of the grippe, you’ll take any measure of relief.

4
Try trendy rememdies

Apple cider vinegar is one of the greatest health trends of the past decade, so it should come as no surprise that it’s found it’s way into many arsenals of natural stomach-bug weapons. And while it is trendy, it’s also got a little bit of the science going for it. ACV is antiviral and antimicrobial, which means it actually might come in handy when combating the nasty bug. Also, it helps ease symptoms by absorbing excess acid in the stomach, which can calm bloating and ease cramps. Fair warning, though — it is NOT easy to stomach (haha, get it?) if you’re already afflicted.

5
Just give up

Can you tell this is the stage I’m at? At a certain point — say, day three — you can just throw in the towel and surrender. It was here that I stopped insisting on sparkling water and chamomile tea instead of the Sprite I grew up drinking when ill. Logically, I know that soda is full of sugar and is a horrible choice when sick. But guess what? Sprite makes me feel better than anything else, and I didn’t care if it was the placebo effect. I’ll take all the placebos, thankyouverymuch. The worst part about this year’s stomach bug is how long it has lasted … it’s not apocalyptic like last year’s, but it lingers. And at a certain point, you just have to surrender and survive. And pray, of course — that always helps. Good luck, friends.

Read more: Prayer to say when a family member is sick

Read more: When cold and flu season hit, think twice before taking antibiotics

Tags:
Health and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  3. Aleteia
    A home security camera captures a young trick-or-treater’s …
  4. Lindsay Schlegel
    After 10 years of marriage, here’s 5 things I want …
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This description of Heaven reminds us who is waiting there
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW