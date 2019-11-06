Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
News

Aid to the Church in Need begins repair of churches, church buildings in Christian homeland in Iraq

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH;IRAQ;QARAQOSH;NINEVEH PLAINS
Aid to the Church in Need
Share
Print
Xavier Bisits-ACN-USA | Nov 06, 2019

Some 45 percent of the population that had fled the onslaught of ISIS in 2014 has returned; shops have reopened, many houses have been repaired, and Church life has picked up thanks to this essential aid.

Life in the Christian region in Iraq, north of Mosul, the Nineveh Plains, is slowly resuming, two years after the region’s liberation from ISIS occupation.

On Oct. 30, Philipp Ozores, Secretary-General of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), visited the Nineveh Plains to announce the beginning of a major new phase of support for the local Churches: the rehabilitation of Churches and other Church-owned properties, in order to restore a feeling of security to residents who have returned from exile in Kurdistan.

Some 45 percent of the population that had fled the onslaught of ISIS in 2014 has returned; shops have reopened, many houses have been repaired, and Church life has picked up: teaching the catechism, as evident in radio, schools, and women’s groups. A large part of this return to normalcy has been supported by ACN donors. 

Since 2014, ACN has spent $26M in emergency aid to support Christian Internally Displaced People, primarily through food and rent support, plus the repair or reconstruction of 2,086 homes—37 percent of the total Christian family homes damaged or destroyed—in Baghdeda, Bartella, Tesqopa, Karamless, Bashiqa, and Bahzani. 

Nonetheless, emigration remains a grave threat to the future of Christianity the region. Many Christians are losing hope that their community can again flourish in Iraq. The rate of departures is such that urgent action is needed to restore security and economic vitality to give Iraq’s indigenous Christians a reason to remain in their homeland. Rebuilding Churches and church-owned buildings is part of the answer.

ACN hopes that this new initiative will restore hope for Iraq’s remaining Christians—a battered and fragile mere 10 percent of the 1.5 million Christians living in the country prior to 2003, when the US invaded the country. The subsequent civil war saw the religiously motivated murder of at least 1,000 Christians.

Ozores told members of the Nineveh Reconstruction Committee (NRC)—priests representing the Chaldean Church, the Syriac Catholic Church, and the Syriac Orthodox Church— that they can count on ACN’s ongoing support. He said: “We are with you, and we will remain with you in Iraq.”

Chief among the new building plans is Great Al-Tahira Church, the largest church in Iraq, in Baghdeda, Iraq’s largest Christian city, which is 95 percent Syriac Catholic. ACN will be financing the $560,000 restoration of the interior of the church; ISIS militants, before they fled, piled up the pews and furniture of the church in a heap and set it alight, 

Every day, parishioners gather in the remains of the church; many are saddened to worship in a visibly desecrated church, which was once the pride of the town. Many people are still recovering from the trauma of displacement, the murder of relatives, and their knowledge that their homes were occupied for two years by ISIS. 

After the interior is restored, more work will need to be done to restore the Church’s damaged exterior and bell tower. The Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Petros Mouche of Mosul told ACN: “For us, this church is a symbol. This church was built in 1932, and it was the villagers of Baghdeda who constructed it.  For this reason, we want this symbol to remain as a Christian symbol to encourage the people, especially the locals of Baghdeda, to stay here.”

The archbishop added: “This is our country, and this is a witness that we can give for Christ … I would like to take advantage of this occasion to thank all the people who help, as these organizations can’t help us without the support of their donors.”

ACN also approved almost $1M to reconstruct the Najem Al-Mashrik Hall and Theatre in Bashiqa, a Yezidi-Christian town, with a large Syriac Orthodox population. The Hall will allow the local Church to resume hosting large wedding ceremonies—a spur for young people to make their home there, rather than emigrate.

Father Daniel Behnam, the local priest, said: “We are happy with the reconstruction of Najem Al-Mashrik Hall. This project will help ensure the survival of Christian families, and provide them with important services. In particular, it will help young people, providing a space for pastoral, cultural, and youth activities.”

ACN also signed off on 13 other projects amounting to $800,000 for various rehabilitation projects benefitting Syrian-Catholic, Chaldean and Syrian-Orthodox Christians.

This article was first published at Aid to the Church in Need’s website and is republished here with kind permission.

 

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastIraq
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  3. Aleteia
    A home security camera captures a young trick-or-treater’s …
  4. Lindsay Schlegel
    After 10 years of marriage, here’s 5 things I want …
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    This description of Heaven reminds us who is waiting there
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW