Listen to Arvo Pärt’s rendition of Psalm 130, “De Profundis”

In November 2017 the Ratzinger Prize was awarded, for the first time, to a non-theologian:

Partly inspired by Gregorian chant, Pärt developed his own unique composition technique, tintinnabuli (from the Latin tintinnabulum, “bell”), a simple style that springs from Pärt’s approach to both mysticism and minimalism. In fact, he is considered the founder and still main representative of “holy minimalism” in contemporary music.

Read more: Sacred music is alive and well

In the video below, you can appreciate his rendition of Psalm 130, “De Profundis.”