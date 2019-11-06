Listen to Arvo Pärt’s rendition of Psalm 130, “De Profundis”

The Estonian musician, considered the founder of “holy minimalism” in music, became the first composer to ever win the Ratzinger Prize, back in 2017.
Partly inspired by Gregorian chant, Pärt developed his own unique composition technique, tintinnabuli (from the Latin tintinnabulum, “bell”), a simple style that springs from Pärt’s approach to both mysticism and minimalism. In fact, he is considered the founder and still main representative of “holy minimalism” in contemporary music.
In the video below, you can appreciate his rendition of Psalm 130, “De Profundis.”
