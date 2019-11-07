5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible

Scripture helps us realize why dogs truly are a man’s best friend.
Although it’s true that dogs are treated with some disdain in the Bible, their merits shine in certain chapters, such as the parable of Lazarus and the rich man in Luke 16. So click on the slideshow to reveal what the Bible has to say about the benefits of having a canine friend … and have a look at some beautiful pictures of our Aleteia team’s dogs!
