Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints' names for your baby girl
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don't deserve Houston Astros fans
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don't deserve Houston Astros fans
5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible

PET
Budimir Jevtic | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 07, 2019

Scripture helps us realize why dogs truly are a man’s best friend.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Anybody who has a dog — or has had one in their life — can appreciate the true blessing they are. While they need to be walked, fed, and house trained (a lot if you’ve got a really mischievous one!), they also bring a great deal of comfort and joy. Ever faithful, dependable, and fun to have around; science has proven that dogs are beneficial for our health. And long before that, the Bible recognized the value of our four-legged friends, too.

Although it’s true that dogs are treated with some disdain in the Bible, their merits shine in certain chapters, such as the parable of Lazarus and the rich man in Luke 16. So click on the slideshow to reveal what the Bible has to say about the benefits of having a canine friend … and have a look at some beautiful pictures of our Aleteia team’s dogs!

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more: The dog who waits for grace before meals

Read more: Survey results: Are Catholics dog or cat people?

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Scripture
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints' names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don't deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
