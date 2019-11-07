Nicola and Antonella: Beginning anew after infidelity

For Nicola and Antonella, problems began right after they got married. She was focused on her pregnancy, and he on his father’s illness. They drifted further and further apart. After 7 years and two children, they separated.

Nicola had a 5-year relationship with another woman, but he didn’t find the happiness he’d hoped for. He fell into depression, but right at the darkest moment… “The Lord opened my eyes: I was searching for love, but the woman who gave me her love had always been near me.”

Antonella and Nicola began the path of Retrouvaille, a Christian association that helps couples in crisis. Antonella says, “I wasn’t able to go back to being with Nicola because I felt it in my heart, but because I’d made a decision.” They learned to dialogue, to share their feelings, and to forgive each other.

“A relationship,” Nicola says, “can have a major crisis, but if you face it, it can become more beautiful than before. As in the Gospel of the Wedding at Cana, the best wine is the one which is served at the end.”