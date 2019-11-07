Nicola and Antonella: Beginning anew after infidelity

One couple found hope and love after betrayal.
Nicola had a 5-year relationship with another woman, but he didn’t find the happiness he’d hoped for. He fell into depression, but right at the darkest moment… “The Lord opened my eyes: I was searching for love, but the woman who gave me her love had always been near me.”
Antonella and Nicola began the path of Retrouvaille, a Christian association that helps couples in crisis. Antonella says, “I wasn’t able to go back to being with Nicola because I felt it in my heart, but because I’d made a decision.” They learned to dialogue, to share their feelings, and to forgive each other.
“A relationship,” Nicola says, “can have a major crisis, but if you face it, it can become more beautiful than before. As in the Gospel of the Wedding at Cana, the best wine is the one which is served at the end.”
Discover other stories like this one!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?