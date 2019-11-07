Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Inspiring Stories

Nicola and Antonella: Beginning anew after infidelity

Share
Print
Aleteia | Nov 07, 2019

One couple found hope and love after betrayal.

For Nicola and Antonella, problems began right after they got married. She was focused on her pregnancy, and he on his father’s illness. They drifted further and further apart. After 7 years and two children, they separated.

Nicola had a 5-year relationship with another woman, but he didn’t find the happiness he’d hoped for. He fell into depression, but right at the darkest moment… “The Lord opened my eyes: I was searching for love, but the woman who gave me her love had always been near me.”

Antonella and Nicola began the path of Retrouvaille, a Christian association that helps couples in crisis. Antonella says, “I wasn’t able to go back to being with Nicola because I felt it in my heart, but because I’d made a decision.” They learned to dialogue, to share their feelings, and to forgive each other.

“A relationship,” Nicola says, “can have a major crisis, but if you face it, it can become more beautiful than before. As in the Gospel of the Wedding at Cana, the best wine is the one which is served at the end.”

Discover other stories like this one!

Tags:
#60seconds
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This description of Heaven reminds us who is waiting there
  5. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Hubert overcame his habit of skipping Mass on Sunday
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW