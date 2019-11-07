Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Art & Culture

The apse of the church of Sant Climent of Taüll, a Romanesque masterpiece

Sant Climent
Nur.ra | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Nov 07, 2019

A replica of the most famous work by the anonymous “Master of Taüll” is still there in the church, deep in the Pyrenees.

The church of Sant Climent of Taüll, in the Boí Valley (“Vall de Boí,” in the original Catalan) is one of the nine famous early Romanesque churches of the Catalonian Pyrenees. They are all known not only for their distinctive northern Iberian medieval architecture but also for the world-famous Romanesque mural paintings of the anonymous “Master of Taüll,” considered the greatest Catalonian artists of the 12th century, and one of the most important in all medieval Europe. His main work is this very Church of Sant Climent.

According to local ecclesiastical archives, the church itself was consecrated in 1123 by the bishop of Roda. The design of the church is classic Romanesque, with three naves separated by columns, topped by three semicircular apses (that is, the classic Romanesque arch). The main entrance is that of the south facade which, also in typical Romanesque fashion, is arched. In the apse, one now finds a faithful reproduction of the main work of the Master of Taüll, the Pantocrator, the original now being preserved in the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC).

The distinctive genius of this image lies in its magnificent use of color, as much as in its majestic sobriety, and its harmonic division of the pictorial, visual space. In fact, these are the features that made some contemporary artists, such as Pablo Picasso and Francis Picabia, draw inspiration from this image for their own work. Take a look at the original apse, now preserved in the MNAC, below:

While the original was taken to a museum in the early 20th century for its preservation, a replica of the most famous work by the anonymous “Master of Taüll” is still there in the church, deep in the Pyrenees.

 

Tags:
ArtChristianMedievalReligious symbolismSpain
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This description of Heaven reminds us who is waiting there
  5. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Hubert overcame his habit of skipping Mass on Sunday
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW