The apse of the church of Sant Climent of Taüll, a Romanesque masterpiece

A replica of the most famous work by the anonymous “Master of Taüll” is still there in the church, deep in the Pyrenees.
According to local ecclesiastical archives, the church itself was consecrated in 1123 by the bishop of Roda. The design of the church is classic Romanesque, with three naves separated by columns, topped by three semicircular apses (that is, the classic Romanesque arch). The main entrance is that of the south facade which, also in typical Romanesque fashion, is arched. In the apse, one now finds a faithful reproduction of the main work of the Master of Taüll, the Pantocrator, the original now being preserved in the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC).
The distinctive genius of this image lies in its magnificent use of color, as much as in its majestic sobriety, and its harmonic division of the pictorial, visual space. In fact, these are the features that made some contemporary artists, such as Pablo Picasso and Francis Picabia, draw inspiration from this image for their own work. Take a look at the original apse, now preserved in the MNAC, below:
