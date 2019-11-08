Walk-in medical clinic at Vatican for week of World Day of the Poor

The Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization announced that for the 3rd World Day of the Poor, which will be November 17 this year, the Vatican will have a free walk-in medical clinic in St. Peter’s Square.

From 8am to 10pm from November 10 to November 17, doctors and nurses will be available for free medical attention for the poor.

Pope Francis will preside over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on November 17. Afterwards, he will have lunch in Paul VI hall with some 1,500 of the underprivileged from Rome and throughout the Lazio region.

For his message for this World Day, the pope made his own the lament of the Psalmist, but also offered words of encouragement:

At times, very little is needed to restore hope. It is enough to stop for a moment, smile and listen. For once, let us set statistics aside: the poor are not statistics to cite when boasting of our works and projects. The poor are persons to be encountered; they are lonely, young and old, to be invited to our homes to share a meal; men women and children who look for a friendly word. The poor save us because they enable us to encounter the face of Jesus Christ.

Here is more of his reflection on the way that the poor are robbed “even of their poverty”: