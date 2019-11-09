Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
For Her

Does God prefer that you have a “natural” childbirth?

BIRTH
Natalia Deriabina | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Nov 09, 2019

The most painful route isn’t always more valuable to God.

With my first birth, I went into the hospital hoping I could handle the pain well enough on my own to get through to the end “naturally,” but the longer my labor went on, the more daunting that idea became. Finally, I asked for the epidural. It was a relief not to be in pain, and even more of a relief that I’d stopped panicking, but for a moment, I was sad. Sad that I was going to have a nice, modern, medicated birth, instead of the kind of birth that, so many women had told me, had been a spiritual experience for them.

Because there would be no pain, there would also be no moment of surrender, no realization that all I can do is hang on and trust God, no pain-driven sensation of death followed by rebirth. I’d wanted those feelings, but I was grateful I had the option to chicken out. God and I would just have to connect another day, another way. 

It’s tempting, isn’t it, to think that the harder something is, the more valuable it is to God? That would be simple enough. But in preparing for my third birth, I’m realizing that pleasing God isn’t as simple as picking the biggest sacrifice.

My second birth went about the same as the first one, but now, during my third pregnancy, I wish I could go back and tell myself a few things. I wish I could say:

“Make whatever choice you want, but know that while offering pain up to God is valuable, pain relief doesn’t reduce the spiritual value of your labor and delivery, because pain isn’t what makes a prayer worthwhile. After all, connection with God isn’t a transactional thing, where the more hardship you give him, the closer He comes to you. God is so, so much more generous than that.”

I can’t go say it to my past self, so I’ll say it to you:

First of all, dear, beautiful, daunted mother-to-be, you already are pleasing God. You’re giving birth to one of his children! You’ve sacrificed your body already, to give this baby everything she needs! Whether that journey has felt blissful or terrifying, or both, you have been doing God’s will for nine months already, just by carrying this child.

You are already pleasing God. And pleasing God is actually much simpler than I used to think.

It was Catherine Doherty, a candidate for sainthood, who helped me understand this. She said, “The duty of the moment is the duty of God.” Doing God’s will is a kind of prayer, and whatever task is in front of you to do, that’s what God is asking you to do. That’s your prayer. 

When a woman is in labor, she has a task in front of her — to give birth to her baby. That is God’s will in the moment. Giving birth is a prayer, because it is doing God’s will. How she will give birth is less important than her choice to offer the moment, whatever it brings, to God.

Catherine wrote, “As this duty of the moment is the will of the Father, we must give our whole self to that. When we do so, we can be certain that we are living in the truth, and hence in love, and hence in Christ. Doing the duty of the moment means focusing our whole person—heart, soul, body, emotions, intellect, memory, imagination — on the job at hand.”

What she’s describing is something every laboring woman can do, regardless of how she chooses to manage her pain. It’s the duty of the moment, in the end, that is all God asks of us. It’s all we can do, but it’s also the very best we have to give. What that will look like is different for every person — and that’s okay. God knows that our lives and our needs are different. 

I’m not sure yet what kind of childbirth experience I’m going to choose, this third time around. I’m so much more peaceful though, knowing that I’m not choosing between the spiritual and the mundane, between my will and God’s will. It’s giving birth that matters most, and how that happens may not be as important as I used to think. 

Read more: 5 Tips for a prayerful birth

Read more: 20 Powerful birth affirmations that can help you cope with labor

Tags:
MotherhoodPregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  3. Edifa
    5 Time management tips for overworked moms
  4. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  5. Claire de Campeau
    5 Saints who can help with the hardships we face as women
  6. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  7. Adriana Bello
    10 Curious facts about Emily Dickinson
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    25 Middle names that pair well with the first name …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW