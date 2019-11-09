Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

Listen to Loreena McKennitt’s 1994 rendition of St. John of the Cross’ “Dark Night of the Soul”

SAINT JOHN OF THE CROSS
Francisco de Zubaran | Public Domain
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza

“O guiding night! O night more lovely than the dawn!”

St. John of the Cross is not only a Doctor of the Church. He has also been nicknamed “the most mystical of all poets, and the most poetic of all mystics.” In fact, his works – both his poetry and his treatises on spirituality, that have captivated believers and non-believers alike — are considered one of the all-time peaks of Spanish literature.

Read more: The mystical drawings of St. John of the Cross

One of his most famous works, if not the most famous, is his commented mystical poem/treatise “The Dark Night of the Soul.” Being one of the most important treatises on mystical spirituality in history, this work has deeply influenced later spiritual writers, artists and theologians, from T.S. Eliot to Salvador Dalí. Here, you will find a musical rendition of the poem, translated into English, as sung by the Canadian artist Loreena McKennitt on her 1994 album The Mask and the Mirror.

 

Tags:
BaroqueCatholic MusicMusic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  4. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  5. Blanca de Ugarte
    103-year-old woman offers words of wisdom about lasting love
  6. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW