6 Quotes from saints about the importance of order in our lives

Click here to launch the slideshow

Whether or not we are aware of it, disorganization absorbs a great part of our energy. Whether at home or at work, a lack of organization gets in the way of getting things done.

Many saints have talked about the importance of leading an orderly life. Here are a few of their sayings to encourage us to live with internal and external order in our lives.

Read more: How a more orderly house can turn it into a haven of peace

Read more: 10 Wise words from the saints about the benefits of order and tidiness