Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don't deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Pray for peace to reign throughout the world with this prayer

ROSARY
LIU JIN | AFP
Philip Kosloski | Nov 10, 2019

Composed by Pope Leo XIII during a particular turbulent chapter in history.

As much as we try to establish peace throughout the world, violence and war always seems to come back. It reminds us that only God can warm the hearts of humanity and guide us back to him.

Here is a short prayer composed by Pope Leo XIII near the end of the 19th century. He lived in a tumultuous time in history, “imprisoned” in the Vatican and mindful of the increasing tension in Europe. Let us pray to God that peace will reign in our hearts and that war will cease to be an answer.

O Lord, you see how everywhere the winds have burst forth, and the sea is convulsed with the great violence of the rising waves. Command, we beseech you who alone are able, both the winds and the sea. Restore to mankind the true peace of your name, that peace which the world cannot give, and the calm of social harmony. Under your favor and inspiration may men return to due order, and having overthrown the rule of greed, bring back again as ought to be, the love of God, justice, charity toward neighbor, temperance in all desires. May your kingdom come. May all recognize that they are subject to you, and must serve you who are truth and salvation; that without you they labor in vain. In your law is reason and fatherly kindness. You are ever at hand with your strength and your copious power to help man to keep it. Life upon earth is a warfare, but you watch the contest and aim man to conquer. The weak you sustain; the victor you crown.

Read more: Pray this Psalm to establish peace in your heart

Read more: A powerful prayer for peace in the world

 

Prayers for a Particular Need
