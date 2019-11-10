The curious meaning of panthers in Christian medieval art

It is well known that. Many old legends were compiled in the Physiologus, a didactic Christian text written or compiled in Greek by an unknown author,, and dated somewhere around the end of the 2nd or 3rd century.

In fact, the Physiologus became quite popular during the Middle Ages, as it included commentaries from Aristotle and Pliny the Elder on zoology. It served as a primary source for the work of later writers, such as St. Isidore of Seville and St. Ambrose, who would then associate certain moral virtues (and vices, of course) with various animals, based on references in Scripture, tradition and other literary sources.

The Aberdeen Bestiary is probably the most beautiful medieval bestiary of them all. Written and illuminated in England around the year 1200, and leaning heavily on animal descriptions included in the Physiologus, it is encrusted with gold leaf and its illuminations are exceptionally rich in detail. In it, we find an interesting description of the panther, which might explain why, in Christian iconography, this feline is surprisingly associated with Christ: