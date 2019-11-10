Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

This WWI chaplain risked his life to save the souls of his soldiers

Rupert Mayer
Thomas Mirtsch | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 10, 2019

Bl. Rupert Mayer charged into the heat of battle to pray with soldiers and give them the Last Rites.

Bl. Rupert Mayer was always in the line of fire, even before he volunteered to be a chaplain during World War I.

According to St. John Paul II, during his homily for the beatification of Mayer, “When Rupert Mayer decided to enter the Society of Jesus in 1900 as a young priest, the Jesuits were still officially regarded as ‘enemies of the Reich,’ who were expelled and forbidden by the law of the country.” Instead of discouraging Mayer from becoming priest and serving in Germany, it strengthened him and gave him even more reason to minister in the country.

In 1914, Mayer volunteered as a chaplain, initially serving in a military hospital. However, it didn’t take long for Mayer to request to be sent to the front lines to minister to the spiritual needs of the soldiers in battle.

He took his job seriously and freely went unarmed into the trenches. Mayer would crawl on the ground from solider to soldier, administering the sacraments and offering counsel in the midst of the bloodshed. He lost his leg in a grenade attack and was then known as the “limping priest.” In 1915 Germany awarded Mayer the “Iron Cross” for bravery and was the first chaplain to receive such an honor.

When Hitler rose to power, Mayer preached against his many heinous activities and the Gestapo warned Mayer to keep quiet. This didn’t deter him and as a result, he was imprisoned several times and spent time in a concentration camp.

He even welcomed this cross, noting on a questionnaire “which he had to fill out in prison: ‘I am by no means dissatisfied with this lot: I do not consider it a shame, but the coronation of my life.'”

St. John Paul II pointed to his life as an example for everyone, encouraging us to “put on the armor of God” and to fight bravely for truth, beauty and goodness.

Blessed Rupert Mayer is an example and a call for all of us to lead a holy life. Holiness is not a matter for some chosen souls: we are all called to holiness, all without exception. And he also tells us what belongs to a holy life: “No extraordinary work, no extraordinary religious experiences, no apparitions. Only: Heroic Virtue.”

The simple yet profound holiness of Mayer remains a beacon for us, showing us the way to live fearlessly our Christian faith, no matter what “bullets” may be whizzing by our head.

Read more: 8 Beloved saints who were also veterans

Read more: 4 Heroic military chaplains who died in battle

Tags:
SaintsWorld War I
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  4. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  5. Blanca de Ugarte
    103-year-old woman offers words of wisdom about lasting love
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW