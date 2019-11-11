94-year-old veteran talks about surviving D-Day and the healing power of helping others

For 70 years, Frank DeVita never talked about his experiences during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. For the first time, the 94-year-old Brooklyn native talks about his experiences in this video produced by the Knights of Columbus.

Having seen most of his fellow soldiers die at Normandy, DeVita says, “God was watching over me. People think I’m a hero, but I’m not a hero — I’m a survivor.”

When he returned home, he made a decision that changed the course of the rest of his life. He joined the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization devoted to serving others and spreading the Gospel.

“I didn’t know what to do. I’m a religious person, I believe in God. I pray every morning and I pray every night. You leave war. War never leaves you. I decided I was going to join the Knights. It was the best decision I ever made. We help people. We feed the poor. We go to hospitals, we talk to people. It’s a giving organization. I get a lot of of the Knights –they give more than I give.”

Watch his story here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzKzJZ2a1C4