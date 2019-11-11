Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Editor's choice
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
A prayer for those who await the return of a solider

Philip Kosloski | Nov 11, 2019

If you are waiting for a loved one to return from duty, pray this prayer.

When someone you love enlists in the military and is sent overseas, it can be most difficult to wait for their return. They might be in the thick of battle, or stationed at a base that could be called to duty at any moment.

Whatever the situation may be, the wait back home can be excruciating. It is important to stay close to God in those moments of anxiety and to daily pray for their return.

Here is one short prayer provided by the USCCB for those who await a soldier’s return.

God of all goodness,
Look with love on those who wait
for the safe return of their loved ones
who serve in the armed forces of their country.
In faith and hope, we turn to you for comfort.
Grant that we may trust in your mercy
and send an angel to sustain us as we await their safe return.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Read more: Prayer for the safety of all soldiers

Read more: A powerful prayer for peace in the world

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
