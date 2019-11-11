A prayer for those who await the return of a solider

When someone you love enlists in the military and is sent overseas, it can be most difficult to wait for their return. They might be in the thick of battle, or stationed at a base that could be called to duty at any moment.

Whatever the situation may be, the wait back home can be excruciating. It is important to stay close to God in those moments of anxiety and to daily pray for their return.

Here is one short prayer provided by the USCCB for those who await a soldier’s return.

God of all goodness,

Look with love on those who wait

for the safe return of their loved ones

who serve in the armed forces of their country.

In faith and hope, we turn to you for comfort.

Grant that we may trust in your mercy

and send an angel to sustain us as we await their safe return.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

