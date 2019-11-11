A prayer for those who await the return of a solider

If you are waiting for a loved one to return from duty, pray this prayer.
Whatever the situation may be, the wait back home can be excruciating. It is important to stay close to God in those moments of anxiety and to daily pray for their return.
Here is one short prayer provided by the USCCB for those who await a soldier’s return.
God of all goodness,
Look with love on those who wait
for the safe return of their loved ones
who serve in the armed forces of their country.
In faith and hope, we turn to you for comfort.
Grant that we may trust in your mercy
and send an angel to sustain us as we await their safe return.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
Read more: Prayer for the safety of all soldiers
Read more: A powerful prayer for peace in the world
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?