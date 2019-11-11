ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria

Both Father Hovsep Bidoyan, from Qamishli, and his biological father were killed while traveling to visit to the Armenian Catholic Church in Deir Ezzor, a city in eastern Syria.

According to a report from the website Rudaw, ISIS took credit for the murders hours after they took place. Fr. Bidoyan and his father were on their way to “supervise the restoration” of a church when they were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights(SOHR), UK-based war monitor, reported Rudaw.

It is not clear who is responsible for the killing or their motives. More details to follow.

