ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria

SYRIAN PRIEST KILLED;AID TO THE CHURCH IN NEED
Aid to the Church in Need UK
Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN | Nov 11, 2019

Father Bidoyan and his father were killed during a visit to an Armenian Catholic church.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the murder of Armenian Catholic priest Father Hovsep Bidoyan, who was gunned down today, Monday, November 11, 2019, on his way a church in eastern Syria.

Both Father Hovsep Bidoyan, from Qamishli, and his biological father were killed while traveling to visit to the Armenian Catholic Church in Deir Ezzor, a city in eastern Syria.

According to a report from the website Rudaw, ISIS took credit for the murders hours after they took place. Fr. Bidoyan and his father were on their way to “supervise the restoration” of a church when they were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights(SOHR), UK-based war monitor, reported Rudaw.

It is not clear who is responsible for the killing or their motives. More details to follow.

The initial report was published at Aid to the Church in Need UK’s website, and is published here with permission. Updated by Aleteia, from various sources.

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastSyria
