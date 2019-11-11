Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Lifestyle

The facts are in: Children need fathers

little boy with his father cleaning teeth
By Jacob Lund|Shutterstock
Share
Print
Dolors Massot | Nov 11, 2019

Statistics show that children who grow up without a father figure are more likely to develop behavioral and emotional problems.

Statistics show that many countries are experiencing an increase in the number of families in which no father figure is present. In the US, currently one out of every three children grows up without a father, which  means 25 million American children are in this situation.

In the case of the European countries of Sweden, Iceland, and France, single mothers now outnumber mothers with a spouse or partner. In Spain, the profile of a juvenile delinquent is that of an underaged male without a father, according to statistics from that country’s Attorney General’s office.

Do children need to have a father figure while growing up? Can they do without? Will growing up without a father affect them?

Law professor Maria Calvo from Charles III University in Madrid states that the presence of a father is necessary and that, in his absence, children suffer important deficiencies that then have negative consequences for society as a whole.

Statistics that make you think

According to Calvo, there are statistics that should make us reflect:

90% of the young men in prison in the United States grew up without a father.

After the Tottenham riots in the United Kingdom in 2011, a sociological follow-up survey was performed on the more than 1,000 people who were arrested, and it turned out that 85% of them had grown up without a father.

At that time, Prime Minister David Cameron drew a direct line from the absence of fathers in the home to the chaos on the streets—not that it was the only factor, but a key one nonetheless.

Growing up without a father is more detrimental than growing up poor

“The absence of a father figure,” says Calvo, “is at the root of most social problems: violence, drug abuse, pre-adolescent pregnancy, academic failure, running away from home … Before, it was thought that poverty was the cause, but no: it is the absence of a father.”

Especially between the ages of 3 and 5

Maria Calvo laments that today the father figure has been devalued in our society, and there is a growing mentality that children can grow up just the same without a father.

“Especially between the ages of three and five, young boys need the presence of their father as a model of masculinity,” Calvo said recently at a round table organized by the Villacisneros Foundation in Madrid.

Shutterstock

When a masculine role model is missing, young boys can grow up guided by stereotypes that orient them towards violence and male chauvinistic behaviors.

Nihilism

They can also fall prey to a negative view of life: “The nihilist philosophers—Nietzsche, Bertrand Russell, and Albert Camus—grew up without a father.”

In the case of Camus, Professor Calvo explains that the French author had handwritten a few lines in the margin of a manuscript that was found when he died after having been hit by a car at the age of 46, a text that would later be published as The First Man :

“I need someone to guide me; I need someone to praise me, to chastise me, not with his power, but with his authority. I need my father.”

Fathers help provide balance

Calvo says that, in raising children, the father compensates for the maternal desire to give their children everything. The father is also often the one who establishes children’s sense of hierarchy, primarily that of the authority of parents with respect to the children, but also that of teachers, police, and authorities in general.

PARENTING
Shutterstock | fizkes

At the same time, fathers represent freedom, Calvo explains, because they push children beyond the boundaries allowed by their sometimes overprotective mothers.

A father and mother are both necessary

In this way, the best education a child can receive is that which comes from having both a mother and a father. Both are necessary for a child’s full development. When this is impossible, the absence of the father or mother will have to be taken into account, and steps will have to be taken to ensure there are people who can help compensate for the absence of the missing parent.

Read more: Boys to Men: The Dire Need for Godly Friends and Spiritual Fathers

Read more: The research is in: Fathers are not replaceable

Tags:
FatherhoodParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  5. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  6. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW