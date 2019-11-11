The “Codex Amiatinus” is is the earliest surviving manuscript of the complete Bible in the Latin Vulgate

It is also considered to be the most accurate copy of St. Jerome’s original translation.
The Codex Amiatinus is considered the most accurate copy of St. Jerome’s original translation. In fact, this is the copy that was was used in the revision of the Vulgate by Pope Sixtus V in the late 16th century. It is currently preserved in the Medicea Laurenziana in Florence, and is considered one of the most valuable Christian manuscripts in the West.
What we know of Ceolfrid, in fact, we get from Bede’s own Ecclesiastical History of England. In it, he states the Benedictine monk Ceolfrid commissioned three large Bibles from the abbey’s scriptorium. Two of these copies were placed in each of the twin churches of the monastery (in Wearmouth and Jarrow), and the third of which was intended as a gift for the pope. These Bibles were copied from another codex, the Codex Grandior, which is now lost. But of the three texts, only the copy that later came to be known as the Codex Amiatinus survives.
Completed by seven different scribes, it was presented to Pope Gregory II by associates of Ceolfrid, who died on his way to Rome in 716.
The manuscript is so rich in Byzantine influences that for a long time it was considered to be Italo-Byzantine (as if it had been produced in Ravenna) rather than of English origin.
