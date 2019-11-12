5 Saints show us how to balance work and family life

Their lives inspire and encourage us when we’re challenged to juggle it all!
Click here to launch the slideshow
Balancing work and family life is a challenge. We need to provide for our families, but we also want to spend time with them and be there to help them learn and grow. Sometimes people get so fixated on the one, right way to raise a family that they forget that there are many possible ways to do so. And the best way for you to take care of your family one year might change drastically the next year! The following saints who were parents show us that it’s possible to balance work, family life, and prayer in a variety of ways — and the different ways they chose got them all (and their kids!) to heaven!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today