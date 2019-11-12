5 Saints show us how to balance work and family life

Click here to launch the slideshow

Balancing work and family life is a challenge. We need to provide for our families, but we also want to spend time with them and be there to help them learn and grow. Sometimes people get so fixated on the one, right way to raise a family that they forget that there are many possible ways to do so. And the best way for you to take care of your family one year might change drastically the next year! The following saints who were parents show us that it’s possible to balance work, family life, and prayer in a variety of ways — and the different ways they chose got them all (and their kids!) to heaven!