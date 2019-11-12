A short guide on how to recognize famous saints by their attributes

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s only natural that, upon entering a church, we don’t recognize more than half of the saints featured in the stained glass windows, sculptures, altarpieces, and other decorative or liturgical elements in the building:Cathedrals, churches, abbeys, basilicas are all, but also convey theological, historical, hagiographical, doctrinal messages to the spectator.

That is the reason understanding the basics of Christian religious symbolism and iconography requires attentiveness to detail, to say the least. In this slideshow, we included some very simple, introductory keys to help you distinguish some of the church’s most popular saints by looking at the attributes with which they’re often represented:

Read more: The “mystical winepress,” a forgotten motif in Christian art