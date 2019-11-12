Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
A short guide on how to recognize famous saints by their attributes

LUKE THE EVANGELIST
Vladimir Borovikovsky | Public Domain
Daniel Esparza | Nov 12, 2019

“Wait … is that St. Scholastica or St. Adalsinda?”

It’s only natural that, upon entering a church, we don’t recognize more than half of the saints featured in the stained glass windows, sculptures, altarpieces, and other decorative or liturgical elements in the building: Christianity is a long, vibrant, diverse, and often complex tradition that is also responsible for some of the greatest works of art in history. Cathedrals, churches, abbeys, basilicas are all filled with symbols and images that not only condense a unique iconographic tradition, but also convey theological, historical, hagiographical, doctrinal messages to the spectator.

That is the reason understanding the basics of Christian religious symbolism and iconography requires attentiveness to detail, to say the least. In this slideshow, we included some very simple, introductory keys to help you distinguish some of the church’s most popular saints by looking at the attributes with which they’re often represented:

Read more: The “mystical winepress,” a forgotten motif in Christian art

Tags:
ArtCatholicReligious symbolism
