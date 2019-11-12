Regretting something? Padre Pio tells you how and why to take heart

Life is full of regrets over wrong decisions. But with a spirit of faith, we can see that God can bring good out of everything, even something so great as Original Sin. That’s why on Holy Saturday, the Church describes Adam’s sin as the “happy fault, that brought for us so great a redeemer.”

Padre Pio makes a similar reflection, assuring us that we can find God’s will in the present moment, no matter how we’ve gotten ourselves here.

Have no fear as regards your spirit because it is absolutely not true that you have taken the wrong path. The path you tread is the one that will lead you to heaven. And it is all the safer because Jesus himself takes you by the hand. Do not upset yourself at your spiritual aridity and desolation. On the contrary, console yourself in the tip of your spirit, and remember what our Lord said, ‘Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’ What a joy it is to serve God in the desert without manna, water, or any other consolation except that of being under his guidance, and to suffer for him. May the most holy Virgin bring you her blessings. … While you adapt to his wishes, you serve him according to his will, which is better than yours. What does it matter to us whether we belong to God in one way or another? In truth, as we seek nothing but him . . . we must be content with both paths. Read more: Padre Pio says God is “obliged” to answer this type of prayer

Found in Padre Pio’s Words of Hope, from Our Sunday Visitor, by Eileen Dunn Bertanzetti.