Texas church prays after thieves stole their tabernacle, filled with the Blessed Sacrament

The pastor of Holy Spirit parish has suggested his congregation perform acts of penance in response to the theft.
Father Jose Morales, pastor at Holy Spirit, released a letter on November 1 documenting to his congregation all that was stolen and urging anyone with information on the theft to step forward. He asked his flock to pray that they might return the stolen items and seek God’s forgiveness.
“We know God is merciful and if they would return what they took and repent it would be greatly appreciated, not just by us, but God will take that into account,” Father Morales stated.
Father Morales has also suggested that his parish respond to the theft by performing acts of penance. He wrote:
“Due to the desecration of the Blessed Sacrament I join our Bishop Mark Seitz in inviting you to make reparation for this violation by visiting the Blessed Sacrament and participating in any act of reparation.
“… Let us remain united and strong in the Lord and manifest that we are his faithful followers regardless of the violations that some express.”
He ended his letter with a prayer to Mary:
“May our Blessed Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, who witnessed the acts of hatred and indifference towards her beloved Son, bring us consolation and guide us closer to the Sacred Heart of our Lord Jesus Christ. May the Holy Spirit protect us always,” he said in his letter to parishioners.
