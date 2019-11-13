Alanna Boudreau left us speechless with “The Lord Is Coming”

All you people of the land

Bound beneath the weight of all your sorrow

Turn around while you still can

There’s no guarantee you’ll see tomorrow

Alanna Boudreau is one of the finest young Catholic songwriters currently on the music circuit. Her lyrics are deeply reflective of her Catholic faith and they almost always give new, interesting perspectives that spur spiritual reflection and growth — in a way that praise music rarely does — and her music is always composed with an eye for innovation.

Her 2018 album, Goodbye Stranger, is solid all the way through, but it contains one song in particular that is a Catholic gem of the highest quality, “The Lord Is Coming.” Written with the help of Scott Mulvahill and Gabi Wilson, two Catholic musicians who are also making a splash, the song is smooth and somber as it cautions us to turn from sin while we still can, because, of course, “The Lord is coming.”

The lyrics take us through several Bible passages: Daniel in the lions’ den, the Israelites crossing the Red Sea, and then their subsequent exile in the desert. The chosen narratives, which note the power of God to perform miracles like pacifying lions or splitting the sea itself, emphasize the need for us all to place ourselves in God’s hands and trust in his wisdom, especially in situations where we can turn to no other.

Musically, the song is a masterpiece. Mulvahill leads the song with a cat-walk baseline that brings to mind a line of people trudging across a desert at a steady, weary pace. Boudreau opens up the vocals with a really jazzy melody that has a rhythm that moves faster than the bass line to create an infectious clash that almost begs to be placed on endless repeat.

From there the song gently builds with a really sleek guitar, which nearly sounds like a keyboard with the effect they used. Andy Baxter lends vocals to the second verse and does a great job of harmonizing with Alanna for the rest of the song.

Scott Mulvahill has also recorded the song for his own release. His vocal is every bit as powerful as Boudreau’s, and if you like the tune, it’s certainly worth a listen. He also takes some more liberties on the bass in his version that exhibit his incredible musicality.