Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Art & Culture

Alanna Boudreau left us speechless with “The Lord Is Coming”

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

Written by three young Catholic artists, “The Lord Is Coming” has us excited for the future of Catholic music.

All you people of the land
Bound beneath the weight of all your sorrow
Turn around while you still can
There’s no guarantee you’ll see tomorrow

Alanna Boudreau is one of the finest young Catholic songwriters currently on the music circuit. Her lyrics are deeply reflective of her Catholic faith and they almost always give new, interesting perspectives that spur spiritual reflection and growth — in a way that praise music rarely does — and her music is always composed with an eye for innovation.

Her 2018 album, Goodbye Stranger, is solid all the way through, but it contains one song in particular that is a Catholic gem of the highest quality, “The Lord Is Coming.” Written with the help of Scott Mulvahill and Gabi Wilson, two Catholic musicians who are also making a splash, the song is smooth and somber as it cautions us to turn from sin while we still can, because, of course, “The Lord is coming.”

Read more: Scott Mulvahill is the complete package with Virtuoso on the bass

The lyrics take us through several Bible passages: Daniel in the lions’ den, the Israelites crossing the Red Sea, and then their subsequent exile in the desert. The chosen narratives, which note the power of God to perform miracles like pacifying lions or splitting the sea itself, emphasize the need for us all to place ourselves in God’s hands and trust in his wisdom, especially in situations where we can turn to no other.

Musically, the song is a masterpiece. Mulvahill leads the song with a cat-walk baseline that brings to mind a line of people trudging across a desert at a steady, weary pace. Boudreau opens up the vocals with a really jazzy melody that has a rhythm that moves faster than the bass line to create an infectious clash that almost begs to be placed on endless repeat.

From there the song gently builds with a really sleek guitar, which nearly sounds like a keyboard with the effect they used. Andy Baxter lends vocals to the second verse and does a great job of harmonizing with Alanna for the rest of the song.

Scott Mulvahill has also recorded the song for his own release. His vocal is every bit as powerful as Boudreau’s, and if you like the tune, it’s certainly worth a listen. He also takes some more liberties on the bass in his version that exhibit his incredible musicality.

 

Tags:
Catholic Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The 5-second prayer that can change your life
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The “mother church” of all Catholic churches is not …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  8. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW