Historic flooding imperils St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice

The archbishop said rising water is causing “irreparable damage” to ancient mosaics
Two people have been killed as a result of the flooding, and damage is estimated to run to hundreds of millions of euros. Saint Mark’s Basilica is among the historic buildings threatened.
“The Basilica is suffering structural damage because the water has risen and so it’s causing irreparable damage, especially when it dries out in the lower section of the mosaics and tiling,” Venice Archbishop Francesco Moraglia told a news conference, as reported by Reuters.
This marks the sixth time St. Mark’s Basilica has been flood in 1,200 years, but the fourth in the last twenty years, according to The Guardian.
The flooding comes after days of rainy weather which raised water levels to their highest level at just over six feet, second only to the historic flood of 1966.
The present-day building of St. Mark’s began in 1063, and the church was consecrated in 1094, after the body of St. Mark the Evangelist, which Venetian merchants stole from its tomb in Alexandria, Egypt, was placed under the high altar. Work on mosaics, which depict scenes from the Bible, began in 1071, and cover an area of 8,000 square meters.
Read more: Grave robbers in gondolas: How the remains of St. Mark came to be in Venice
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?