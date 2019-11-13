How to correct the faults of an employee, according to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

One of the most difficult jobs in any organization is that of supervisor. It typically means you are in charge of a certain number of employees and are responsible for how they act and fulfill their tasks.

Inevitably an employee will make a mistake and sometimes that mistake will be major, or even involve a customer. Depending on the situation it could do great harm to the company, and as a supervisor you may be tempted to become furious with the individual and send them packing.

However, correcting an employee doesn’t have to end in a fit of rage on your part, and this is where St. Frances Xavier Cabrini’s advice fits perfectly. While she didn’t operate a business, she was a “supervisor,” making sure her sisters were living close to the Gospel and were missionaries after the Heart of Jesus Christ.

She wrote in a letter to one of her religious sisters how to correct the faults of someone, not falling into anger, but doing so with all charity.

Correct faults at a suitable time, not while you are agitated or disturbed, for then it is not the spirit of God that speaks but that of passion or the devil. At the appropriate time speak simple and gently to the Sister and encourage her to the practice of virtue; keep smiling throughout and never use words that offend. If you do this your community will be a little paradise.

Correcting someone who did something wrong doesn’t have to be a heated battle. It may not be easy to keep your composure if the other person resists such a correction, but the best way to lead other people is by example.

The next time you find yourself in such a situation, remember the words of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and seek to correct the faults of others with true charity.

