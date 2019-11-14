Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Lifestyle

10 Ways to care for the elderly in the winter

WINTER
Ocskay Bence | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 14, 2019

Keep your elderly loved ones and neighbors safe in the colder months with these tips.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With chillier days arriving, you may be worried about elderly loved ones. The great news is there are plenty of practical ways you can help keep them protected, even if you’re not living in the same neighborhood. To help ensure the seniors in your lives remain safe and sound over the coming months, click on the slideshow.

Launch the slideshow

Read more: Should you put your elderly parent in a senior home or assisted living facility?

Read more: 6 Things I learned as a millennial when I took a cross country trip with seniors

Tags:
CaregivingElderly
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  5. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  6. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  7. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW