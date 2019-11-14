Listen to the ‘Dum Pater Familias,’ a hymn from a 12th-century pilgrim guide

“To Lord St. James! To God’s St. James! And onward! And upward! God speed our way!”
In fact, the fifth book of the Codex is basically a travel guide, but its previous chapters are abundant with hagiographical details regarding the life and legends built around St. James (in fact, it abundantly paraphrases the original Liber Sancti Iacobi), and it even includes polyphonic musical pieces — among them, the one featured in the video below, the Dum Pater Familias.
God, Father of all mankind, King, ruler of the world
Gave to his apostles dear,
lands, each to their own just care
James in his own land of Spain,
Shines out with a holy flame
First [to be martyred] amongst Apostles now!
Martyred at Jerusalem!
James became the holiest
by illustrious martyrdom!
Lo! James’s Galicia calls out for our pious toil,
Marching on the holy way, road over her glorious soil.
Blending all our prayers in one harmony of endless song:
To Lord St. James! To God’s St. James!
And onward! And upward! God speed our way!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?