Listen to the ‘Dum Pater Familias,’ a hymn from a 12th-century pilgrim guide

The Dum Pater Familias is. This pilgrimage route originated in the 9th century, and the chant can be found as early as in the 12th century, inwhich includes advice for pilgrims following the Way of St. James all the way to the Cathedral in Compostela.

In fact, the fifth book of the Codex is basically a travel guide, but its previous chapters are abundant with hagiographical details regarding the life and legends built around St. James (in fact, it abundantly paraphrases the original Liber Sancti Iacobi), and it even includes polyphonic musical pieces — among them, the one featured in the video below, the Dum Pater Familias.