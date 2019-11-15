Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
News

Catholic bishops’ anti-abuse hotline will be ready in February

HEADQUARTERS
Chris-(CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Nov 15, 2019

The system would allow people to report accusations of sexual misconduct against the U.S. bishops

A national hotline for reporting incidents of sexual abuse committed by U.S. Catholic bishops will be up and running in February, three months ahead of schedule, according to an Associated Press report.

Anthony Picarello, general counsel for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, announced that the hotline will be operating in all of the countries dioceses, according to the report.

In June the bishops approved a measure to establish a reporting system for accusations against the bishops themselves.

After accepting bids from three companies, the bishops signed a contract with Convercent, a Denver-based company specializing in corporate ethics and compliance, reported AP.

The hotline should be operating by the end of February, three months before the May 31 deadline the Vatican set for new anti-abuse measures affecting bishops.  

For victims of sexual abuse by a priest or deacon, the USCCB website recommends the following courses of action:

  • File a report with the appropriate law enforcement agency
  • Contact child protection services, a lawyer or a support group
  • Contact the Catholic Church’s local victim assistance coordinator (listed here).

 

Tags:
Catholic Church
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  5. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  6. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of surfer riding 115-foot wave goes viral … and …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW