Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Travel

Vietnam has its own Notre Dame, which serves six million Catholics

Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon
Diego Delso | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
V. M. Traverso | Nov 15, 2019

Built in 1880, the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon is a testament to the importance of Catholicism in Vietnam.

The name Notre Dame immediately evokes the image of Paris’ most famous Catholic landmark. But to Vietnam’s six million Catholics, Notre Dame is the name of the country’s most important place of worship. Built between 1863 and 1880 by French missionaries, the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon is a testament to the importance of Catholicism in Vietnam. 

The Catholic Church first established a community in the city of Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, after the French took control of Saigon and its surrounding territories in 1859. A few years later, the Church decided to build a place of worship to serve the expanding French community in Saigon. 

Admiral J. Bonard was awarded the bid for the construction of Vietnam’s first Catholic church in 1863. Initially, Bonard opted for a simple wooden structure. But 10 years after its construction, “Saigon Church,” as Vietnam’s first church was called, proved vulnerable to termites and to Saigon’s humid weather. The French admiral eventually ordered the demolition of the wooden church and decided to redesign it featuring some elements of the famous Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris. 

It took three years to complete the first phase of the church, with its official opening held on Easter Day 1880 in the presence of the French Governor Charles Le Myre de Vilers. Most building materials, including tiles, red bricks, stained glass and bronze bells, were transported to Saigon from France. Bricks were sourced from the city of Toulouse, tiles came from Marseille, while stained glass was produced in Chartres, the French city famous for its stunning cathedral.  

Further works followed, including the construction of two bell towers measuring 188 feet and holding six bronze bells weighing more than 28 metric tons. The church interiors, featuring high-domed ceilings, ornate white columns and wooden arches, were embellished by light filtering through meticulously decorated stained glass windows produced by the same artisans that supplied Cathedral of Chartres with its windows. 

One of the last additions came in 1959 when Bishop Joseph Pham Van Thien ordered the shipment of a beautiful granite statue of the Virgin Mary directly from Rome. The statue was installed on February 16, 1959, and has become one of the highlights of the church ever since. Just three years later, in 1962, Pope John XXIII officially declared “Notre Dame of Saigon” a basilica. 

Today, the Cathedral is one of the most visited sights in Ho Chi Minh City. Many of Vietnam’s growing Catholic population, representing 7% of the entire Vietnamese population, make the trip at least once in their lifetime. And thousands of foreign visitors flock to the “Notre Dame of the East” to learn about Vietnam’s Catholic history. 

Since 2017 the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon has been undergoing intense restoration work that will be completed in 2020. Visitors will need to wait for a few more months to fully access the beauty of Saigon’s most famous Catholic landmark. In the meantime, believers are welcome to join locals for Mass held every Sunday at at 9:30 a.m. in both Vietnamese and English. 

 

Tags:
ArchitectureChurch HistoryVietnam
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  5. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  6. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of surfer riding 115-foot wave goes viral … and …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW