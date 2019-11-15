Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Spirituality

Why going to Mass is one of the best ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

MASS OF THANKSGIVING
George Martell - Pilot New Media | Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston | Flickr CC BY-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 15, 2019

Complete your Thanksgiving Day by watching football, enjoying a meal and going to Mass.

Thanksgiving Day in the United States is often summarized by these two words: food and football. Families across the nation will come together to share a meal and enjoy watching the annual football games that are televised throughout the day.

One tradition that many Catholics have incorporated into their day is the celebration of Mass. Parishes often have a special Thanksgiving Mass that is scheduled later in the morning and is sometimes connected to an act of service, such as a meal for the poor or elderly.

A reason why the Mass is an appropriate way to celebrate Thanksgiving Day is because the Greek word Eucharist means “thanksgiving.” The Mass has always been associated with a desire to give thanks to God for the many blessings that we have received.

For this reason the first Catholics who came to the United States offered a Mass of thanksgiving, thanking God for preserving their life after a long voyage over the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more: The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass

The Catechism of the Catholic Church reinforces this connection of the Mass to a spirit of thanksgiving.

The Eucharist, the sacrament of our salvation accomplished by Christ on the cross, is also a sacrifice of praise in thanksgiving for the work of creation. In the Eucharistic sacrifice the whole of creation loved by God is presented to the Father through the death and the Resurrection of Christ. Through Christ the Church can offer the sacrifice of praise in thanksgiving for all that God has made good, beautiful, and just in creation and in humanity.

The Eucharist is a sacrifice of thanksgiving to the Father, a blessing by which the Church expresses her gratitude to God for all his benefits, for all that he has accomplished through creation, redemption, and sanctification. Eucharist means first of all “thanksgiving.” (CCC 1359-1360)

If you are looking for a new Thanksgiving tradition, look up your local parish and try attending their Thanksgiving Mass, expressing your gratitude to God for all the many blessings you have received before diving into the food and football.

Read more: How Squanto saved the first Thanksgiving

Read more: Was St. Brendan the first to celebrate a thanksgiving Mass in America?

Tags:
SacramentsThanksgiving
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  5. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  6. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of surfer riding 115-foot wave goes viral … and …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW