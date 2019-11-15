With the liturgy pointing to death, this prayer brings comfort

From one of the sequences of Mass, these verses remind Jesus that he’s already put a lot of effort into saving us!
While some of the verses, as the name implies, are sober reminders of the imposing reality of Judgment Day, the poem itself is a prayer for mercy.
Since none of us can claim innocence before the Just God, the chant reminds Him that he has put so much effort into saving our souls already, and beseeches Him to keep the blood He shed from being shed in vain.
As the liturgy points us to the end of the world and the end of our earthly lives with the coming conclusion of the liturgical year, these verses are healing and consoling words to take to prayer.
Remember, faithful Jesus,
because I am the cause of your journey:
do not lose me on that day.
…
Thou has sat down as one wearied seeking me,
Thou has redeemed (me) having suffered the Cross:
so much labor let it not be lost.
…
Among the sheep offer (me) a place
and from the goats sequester me,
placing (me) at (Thy) right hand.
Read more: Padre Pio’s prayer to cast out fear, even fear of death
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?