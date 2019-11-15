Zein, the baby who miraculously survived the war

Siham is a Syrian woman who had to give birth to her baby, by cesarean delivery, amid the war her country is going through. Aid to the Church in Need made it possible, both for mother and son, to be safe today.
Like many Christians in Syria, Siham was living in a border enclave near Lebanon, where they would take refuge from both war and religious persecution. The place is called Wadi Al-Nasara (the “Valley of the Christians”) and, not too long ago, it was a touristic area. Today, it’s more of a refugee-relief zone: 10% of Christians in the country are concentrated there.
Siham did not have the financial resources to pay for the medical services and care a C-section requires. However, a Gift of Faith made it possible.
The Gift of Faith is a cooperation system launched by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). The funds raised by ACN helps change the living conditions of those Christians who are facing persecution in Syria and elsewhere in the world.
Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) established the Saint Peter’s Aid Center in the Valley of the Christians. There, they provide services that directly address the needs of this population: they help pay rent to families who lost their homes during the bombings, they provide scholarships, food … Everything that might be necessary for these families to rebuild their lives as soon as possible.
To make this happen, your help acquiring a Gift of Faith is important. You can also make this gift on behalf of a loved one, who will then receive an inspiring message to enrich his/her spiritual life. Christmas is a good opportunity for you to make this kind of gifts: gifts that remind us of the importance of our faith, that help those in need, and which inspire our family and friends.
If you are making your Gift of Faith from the U.S., use this link: https://bit.ly/2NQHjPF
If you are making your Gift of Faith from Canada, use this link: https://bit.ly/32P7ev5
If you are making your Gift of Faith from the UK, use this link: https://bit.ly/2qfZCEL
If you are making your Gift of Faith from Australia, use this link: https://bit.ly/33QDiAd
If you are making your Gift of Faith from another country, use this link: https://bit.ly/2Qm1ruE
