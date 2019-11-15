Zein, the baby who miraculously survived the war

Siham dreamed of preparing everything for her baby’s birth. But the conditions were not the best. She found herself pregnant in the middle of the Syrian war, homeless and without the minimally required health care available. In addition, when the time of delivery approached, doctors said a C-section was essential for the baby to survive.

Like many Christians in Syria, Siham was living in a border enclave near Lebanon, where they would take refuge from both war and religious persecution. The place is called Wadi Al-Nasara (the “Valley of the Christians”) and, not too long ago, it was a touristic area. Today, it’s more of a refugee-relief zone: 10% of Christians in the country are concentrated there.

Siham did not have the financial resources to pay for the medical services and care a C-section requires. However, a Gift of Faith made it possible.

The Gift of Faith is a cooperation system launched by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). The funds raised by ACN helps change the living conditions of those Christians who are facing persecution in Syria and elsewhere in the world.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) established the Saint Peter’s Aid Center in the Valley of the Christians. There, they provide services that directly address the needs of this population: they help pay rent to families who lost their homes during the bombings, they provide scholarships, food … Everything that might be necessary for these families to rebuild their lives as soon as possible.

To make this happen, your help acquiring a Gift of Faith is important. You can also make this gift on behalf of a loved one, who will then receive an inspiring message to enrich his/her spiritual life. Christmas is a good opportunity for you to make this kind of gifts: gifts that remind us of the importance of our faith, that help those in need, and which inspire our family and friends.

