Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Lifestyle

Identical twins celebrate 70 years as Franciscan sisters

SISTER BERNETS
Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 16, 2019

The orphaned twins grew up with a joint faith in God.

Sister Mary Clare Bernet was born on June 6, 1930, just 15 minutes before her little sister, Sister Mary Robert Bernet, entered the world. Then, in her late teens, the eldest twin once more took a path that her younger twin would follow.

In 1949, Sister Mary Clare decided to leave high school to join the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities — a religious congregation the girls, as orphans at the Mount Loretto Orphanage on Staten Island, were familiar with as they were growing up. After one year, she was joined by her younger sister, and the two women set out on a 70-year religious vocation that saw them teach in various schools for nearly 60 of those years — in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Although Sister Mary Robert will officially reach her 70-year religious life milestone in January of 2020, a Mass was celebrated in the twin sisters’ honor by Auxiliary Bishop Peter Byrne, with nine concelebrants assisting in the celebration. After the jubilee Mass on August 3, the sisters were treated to a lunch with 150 guests.

The sisters now live in a convent in the Franciscan Missionaries of the Sacred Heart in Peekskill, having finished their teaching careers in 2011. In a joint statement, the twins explained that they “would not trade their vocation for anything.”

In an interview with Catholic New York, Sister Mary Clare went on to share that “We were happy that we were both called by God.” Fellow convent resident Sister Mary Anne Maceda also explained: “They love God, and they love Jesus, and they wanted to share that in their ministries.”

For further details of the work the sisters carried out during their active years, read the full story by Chris Sheridan for Catholic New York.

 

Read more: Identical twins give birth within hours of each other

Read more: 26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the same day

Tags:
FamilyVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  5. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  6. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of surfer riding 115-foot wave goes viral … and …
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW