Medical council gives OK to miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis

The Medical Council of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes has expressed a positive opinion on an alleged miracle attributed to the intercession of young Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15 in 2006. He was declared venerable in 2018.

The miracle regards the healing of a gravely ill boy in Brazil.

Now the opinion of the Theological Commission is awaited.

“We continue to pray that the Lord will soon glorify his servant, to encourage the journey of holiness of the whole Church, especially the young,” commented Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi. Assisi is where an eventual beatification will likely take place.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Carlo’s body was found incorrupt.

The youth is known for his interest in technology. One of Carlo’s most significant computer ventures was cataloguing all the Eucharistic miracles of the world. He started the project when he was 11 years old and wrote at the time, “The more Eucharist we receive, the more we will become like Jesus, so that on this earth we will have a foretaste of Heaven.”

