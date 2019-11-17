Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Reignite your love of God with this emotional prayer

Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Nov 17, 2019

Our love of God needs to be expressed in both words and deeds.

Sometimes we don’t always love God as we should. We know God deserves our love, but we don’t know how to express it.

While it’s certainly good and praiseworthy to show God our love through our actions of charity and by attending Mass on Sunday, it’s also important to tell God that we love him.

Think of it in terms of a marriage relationship. Is it OK if a husband only shows his love to his wife by washing the dishes? Shouldn’t he also tell his wife that he loves her? Or how about writing a love letter on occasion?

We know deep down that our love needs to be expressed both in deeds and words. If words for your love of God don’t come easily, try using prayers of others who were on fire with God’s love. It may be difficult at first, but the more we incorporate the language into our lives, the more it will penetrate our soul.

Here is one emotional prayer from an old prayer book (A select manual of prayers for daily use) that asks God to inflame our love of him.

O Jesus, most sweet, most secret, and most intimate Spouse of holy souls, inflame vehemently, I beseech thee, my heart with the love of thee, that I may delight in thee from my inmost soul. Visit me in thy mercy, and fill my heart with thy grace, for the very depths of my being long for thee, the fountain of sweetness.

O my Lord Jesus, O Fire that burnest sweetly, and shinest secretly, and consumest gently, take full possession of my whole heart, O King of kings, King of eternal glory, grant that I may hunger and thirst for thee alone, and sigh after thee.

O amiable Jesus, pierce my heart of hearts with the sweetest dart of love; penetrate my soul with burning charity, that it may languish altogether with desire and love of thee. Let it be wholly dissolved in love, wholly melt away, and be absorbed in thee.

Read more: Rest in the Heart of Jesus with this litany

Read more: God is passionately in love with you, according to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque

