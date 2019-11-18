Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Lifestyle

6 Things your teens should do to protect their online reputation

Snapchat
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Nov 18, 2019

These practical steps can help protect their information, reputation — and future.

Young people are increasingly connected to social networks at earlier ages. According to statistics from Pew Research, 95% of U.S. teens have access to a cell phone, 72% use Instagram, 69% use Snapchat, and 51% use Twitter.

However, are they informed users? Not all of them! Hence the need to support teens in the use of these applications and to awaken them to the notion of “digital reputation.”

All content published on social networks, blogs, or video sharing platforms shows a facet of a person, contributes to the development of an online image, and above all, offers a foothold to cyberbullying. We need to teach our teens to take certain precautions so they can use social media more safely. Here are six things teens should know:

1
Their personal data is valuable

Users need to be aware that their personal information is very valuable. All information posted on social media, including likes, geolocation data, photos, habits, etc., is used — at best for commercial purposes, at worst, for malicious intentions by unscrupulous people. A good way to discern what’s publishable and what’s not is to ask yourself if you would consider it “public” information.

The fact is, there is no way to guarantee that what is published will remain where the author intends it to be seen. Evidence of this appears constantly: so-called “private” messages shared by “friends,” account hacking, and the frequency of “leaks” of personal data by Internet giants unable to guarantee digital confidentiality.

Their posts may have consequences on their future life and that of others
2

The internet forgets nothing, and inappropriate content can stick around for a long time. The best example is that of job recruiters who are looking for information on candidates for employment. The slightest slip-up or compromising photo can be a disadvantage when someone is looking for a job.

Teens must also be alerted to the consequences that their posts may have on the privacy of others. Talking about their parents’ professional, financial, or marital difficulties can be harmful. This is where the notion of digital reputation comes in: while you can control part of your reputation online, there’s still a part that doesn’t depend on you, but on what others will post about you.

3
They can tighten up their privacy settings

By default most social media profiles are set to “all public,” but you can limit who can view your profile to “friends” or to only a few people. Good settings management thus provides a certain level of protection. Not perfect, but better than nothing.

4
It's important to protect your account properly

In order to keep personal information private, it’s necessary to have a strong password (composed of upper and lower case letters, symbols, and numbers), and to activate the “two-factor authentication” option, which requires two confirmations of the user’s identity. Online software allows you to hack into poorly protected accounts in a matter of minutes.

5
They can request the deletion of unwanted material

If someone has published something involving you that you want removed, the first step is to ask the person who initiated the publication to remove it. If this isn’t possible, there is (according to each platform) a way of reporting a post. Some countries or regions (such as the European Union) also have legislation that offers additional protections and channels of recourse to have information about you removed from the internet.

6
Follow the example of the Virgin Mary, an outstanding influencer

The Virgin Mary, this “young woman of Nazareth, was not part of the ‘social networks’ of the time. She was not an ‘influencer,’ but without wanting or trying to, she became the most influential woman in history,” Pope Francis pointed out last January in Panama City to the 600,000 young people gathered for World Youth Day. The pope exhorted young people to be “influencers” the same way Mary is — that is, by living out the law of love. “Only love makes us more human and fulfilled; everything else is a pleasant but useless placebo,” concluded the pontiff.

Read more: How to take back your power as a parent when it comes to technology and your kids

Read more: 6 Essential skills your child needs from pre-smartphone days

Tags:
internetSocial Media
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Roofer gives an elderly woman a new roof by …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Are you stuck in the past or worried about the future? St. John …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  8. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW