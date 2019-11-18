Ask God to bless your friends with this prayer

Many of us have friends we could not live without and we want the best for them. Why not send them some heavenly love?

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual, asking God to shower your friends with heavenly graces, both for their body and soul.

O God, who, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, has poured into the hearts of your faithful the gifts of charity; grant to my friends, for whom I implore your mercy, health both of body and soul; that they may love you with all their strength, and cheerfully perform those things which are pleasing to you. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

