Ask God to bless your friends with this prayer

Send some heavenly love to those friends you cherish the most.
Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual, asking God to shower your friends with heavenly graces, both for their body and soul.
O God, who, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, has poured into the hearts of your faithful the gifts of charity; grant to my friends, for whom I implore your mercy, health both of body and soul; that they may love you with all their strength, and cheerfully perform those things which are pleasing to you. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Read more: Surround your friends with the Blessed Mother’s protection with this prayer
Read more: This Psalm can be prayed for deceased relatives and friends
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?