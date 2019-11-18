Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
Cerith Gardiner
Daniel Esparza
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Ask God to bless your friends with this prayer

Philip Kosloski | Nov 18, 2019

Send some heavenly love to those friends you cherish the most.

Many of us have friends we could not live without and we want the best for them. Why not send them some heavenly love?

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual, asking God to shower your friends with heavenly graces, both for their body and soul.

O God, who, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, has poured into the hearts of your faithful the gifts of charity; grant to my friends, for whom I implore your mercy, health both of body and soul; that they may love you with all their strength, and cheerfully perform those things which are pleasing to you. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Read more: Surround your friends with the Blessed Mother’s protection with this prayer

Read more: This Psalm can be prayed for deceased relatives and friends

Tags:
PrayerPrayers for a Particular Need
