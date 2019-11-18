Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years later
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Church

Pope to Japanese: With you, I pray nuclear weapons will never be used again

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Nov 18, 2019

Notes Church’s teaching on the immorality of nuclear weapons

Pope Francis sent a video message to the people of Japan in the lead-up to his visit there at the end of this week, noting that they are a people who knows well the “suffering caused by war.” The pope will visit Japan from November 23 to 26.

“Together with you, I pray that the destructive power of nuclear weapons will never be unleashed again in human history.”

The Holy Father reiterated the Church’s teaching, based on the indiscriminate effects of nuclear weapons, which bring the death of non-combatants as well as military personnel: “The use of nuclear weapons is immoral.”

As the Catechism notes for one of the conditions for a war to be considered “just”:

– the use of arms must not produce evils and disorders graver than the evil to be eliminated. The power of modem means of destruction weighs very heavily in evaluating this condition.

The theme of the pope’s Japan visit is “protect all life.”

In the video message, Francis also says:

You also know the importance of a culture of dialogue, of fraternity, especially among different religious traditions, which can help to overcome division, promote respect for human dignity, and advance the integral development of all peoples.

I trust that my visit will encourage you along the path of mutual respect and encounter that leads to a secure and lasting peace, which never turns back upon itself. Peace is beautiful. And when it is real, it does not retreat: it defends itself with every ounce of strength.

Read more: Francis will get to visit his 2nd cousin in Thailand during trip next week

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Roofer gives an elderly woman a new roof by …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Are you stuck in the past or worried about the future? St. John …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  8. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW