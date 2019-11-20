Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Church

Holy See reiterates again its call for two-state solution as path to peace in Holy Land

COUPLE, HOLY LAND, JERUSALEM
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Aleteia | Nov 20, 2019

Israelis and Palestinians have right to live in peace and security, Vatican says

A Holy See Press Office communiquè on Wednesday reiterated the Vatican’s long-held position regarding peace in the land where Jesus lived. The Holy See has for years called for a two-state solution to the troubles in the Middle East.

“In the context of recent decisions that risk undermining further the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the already fragile regional stability, the Holy See reiterates its position of a two-state solution for two peoples, as the only way to reach a complete solution to this age-old conflict.”

The statement reiterated the Vatican’s support of “the right of the State of Israel to live in peace and security within the borders recognized by the international community,” and said it “supports the same right that belongs to the Palestinian people, which must be recognized, respected and implemented.”

The statement also urges that “the two Parties, negotiating directly with each other, with the support of the international community and in compliance with United Nations resolutions, may find a fair compromise, which takes into account the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples.”

The Secretary of State of US President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States does not consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank a violation of international law. This was a reversal of long-held American policy.

Read more: 6 Things You Need to Know About Pope Francis’ Peace Meeting with Israeli & Palestinian Presidents

Tags:
Holy Land
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
  7. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  8. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW