Increase your gratitude with this meditation

Jesus said to the leper who was healed of his infirmity and returned to give thanks, “Were not ten cleansed? Where are the nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” (Luke 17:17-18)

Too often we will receive a great blessing in our life, but entirely forget to give thanks to God. In many ways we can act like a greedy child who asks their parent for something, and once we receive it, we run away to enjoy it without thanking the one who gave it to us.

This is not the Christian way of living, as Jesus clearly showed by his example and teaching that we are to recognize the Author of all that is good and give thanks to him on a daily basis.

One way to help overcome our selfish tendencies is to pause for a few minutes and meditate on the providential care of God for us. Here is one such guide from the Golden Manual that can help increase our gratitude and help re-orient our heart back to God.

Imagine to yourself all the gifts of God brought together at one time, and placed before your eyes. Consider that God, from all eternity, set his eyes upon you, and decreed that you should be created out of nothing unto everlasting salvation. Then, that he brought you forth in the time of grace…delivered you from many dangers, and drew you into the way of salvation. Consider that God appointed the sacraments of baptism and penance that we might be delivered from our sins, not for his own, but for our sakes. Consider the incomprehensible love of God towards us, in the institution of the most holy Eucharist, in which he gave himself to us for our food. Where is our love in return? “How can I repay the Lord for all the great good done for me?” (Psalm 116:12) Beg of God not to withdraw his mercies from you.

