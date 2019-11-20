Pray this prayer before communion when your soul needs to be refreshed

It’s tempting to attend Mass on Sunday and simply go through the motions. We sit, kneel and get in line to receive communion. Our heart is not really there and we have a very small desire to receive Jesus in the Eucharist.

One way to overcome this lack of desire and to prepare ourselves is to pray a short prayer before communion. Typically the best prayers are those that come from our heart, but sometimes we aren’t feeling inspired and don’t know what to pray that can rouse our soul from slumber.

Here is a prayer from the Golden Manual that is called an “Act of Desire.” Sometimes all it takes to reignite our desire for the Eucharist is to pray words that excite our imagination and touch the depths of our heart.

As the wearied hart thirsts after the fountains of water, so does my soul pant after you, my Savior, my Lord, and my God. It ardently longs to drink of those fountains which your love hath opened for its comfort and relief. Tired with my own evil ways, I return hungry and thirsty, crying out aloud, Have mercy on me, O Son of God, and permit me to taste of your banquet, that my soul may be refreshed. Oh, that my soul did truly hunger after you, the bread of angels, the food of blessed souls, and that all that is within me might be delighted with the taste of your sweetness! I desire forever to renounce my folly and weakness, and from my heart request that, for the future, my joy, my relief, my treasure, and rest, may be entirely centered in you. May I never desire any thing besides you; and may all things seem as nothing without you, O my God.

