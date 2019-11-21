Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Editor's choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Here are the 12 “Great Feasts” that Eastern Christians celebrate each year

CHRIST,BAPTISM,RIVER,ICON
Ted | CC BY SA 2.0
Philip Kosloski | Nov 21, 2019

You may be surprised which feasts are the greatest in the Eastern Christian liturgical calendar.

Click here to launch the slideshow

While Eastern and Western Christians share many of the same liturgical feasts, there do exist many differences in how these feasts are celebrated.

In many Orthodox and Byzantine churches there are 12 “Great Feasts” of the liturgical year, and these feasts are given greater importance than the rest. However, there is one feast that is not included in this list, as it is the “Feast of Feasts” and is in a category of its own.

That would be the Pascha, more commonly known as the Resurrection of Jesus Christ or simply “Easter.” The Easter celebration stands outside of these 12 feasts as it is the principal feast of the entire year.

Among these feasts, eight are dedicated to Jesus Christ, and four are in honor of the Virgin Mary. These feasts have a long history among Eastern Christians and generally date to the first few centuries of Christianity.

Here is a slideshow of these Great Feasts, including images that correspond to each of the feasts.

Launch the slideshow

Read more: How the rite of confession is different in the Byzantine tradition

Read more: In Orthodox iconography, the Virgin Mary is also the Burning Bush

