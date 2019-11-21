I felt like an orphan, but when I became a father, I rediscovered my own father

God gave a father and son a chance to heal their relationship
His parents’ separation when he was a child wounded him, and when he was an adolescent his resentment towards his father exploded: His dad got remarried and lived a peaceful life, while Lou’s mother fell ill and she and Lou had to live in a homeless shelter. Lou had to work the late shift to take home something to eat. “My father sought me out, but I rejected any relationship.”
Everything changed when Lou, in turn, became a father. He contacted his father, and one day he invited him to his home: “I opened my heart completely, and said, ‘I forgive you, I love you, I understand you.’” Now, as a father, “I understand his attempts and how he must have felt because of my rejection.” They had a long talk, and Lou walked him to his bedroom. For the first time, Lou kissed him goodnight.
“I said, ‘I love you dad,’ and that was the last thing that I got to say to him.” That very night, his father died. “God gave us that opportunity to connect and forgive. There was so much time where I spent fighting him, and not loving him, that I wasted a lot of years… But when you forgive, you can finally live free!” Today, he says, “I feel him closer than ever, as if he were always with me.”
