Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches

Editor's choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

Listen to all the mysteries of the Rosary, in Gregorian chant

GREGORIAN CHANT
Max Pixels | CC0
Daniel Esparza

The soothing repetitiveness of the Rosary, when sung, takes this devotional meditative practice to new heights.

The Rosary is surely among the most popular non-liturgical prayers in Christianity. It has appealed to people of all stations in the Church: Eastern or Western, rich or poor, religious or laity, educated or not, the Rosary is surely found everywhere the Church is. Recommended by popes and saints alike, the Rosary has been said to provide those who pray it with exceptional spiritual benefits.

The history of the Rosary is a long, intricate one. Tradition attributes to St. Pachomius the invention of the prayer rope (usually made either of virgin wool — symbol of the purity of the Lamb of God — or of silk threads, braided with knots) back in the 4th century, making this devotional accessory as old as monasticism itself. It is also said it was St. Anthony the Great, the father of Eastern monasticism, who started the custom of tying knots in the cord. Previously, monks counted their prayers by throwing small stones into a bowl, but the method proved to be quite impractical (especially if the monk was to pray outside his cell, carrying a bag of stones and a bowl in the other hand anywhere he went).

Read more: Why is this popular devotion called the “Rosary”?

The Rosary has appealed to the faithful since its very inception, most likely because it is easy to recite and because of its simple meditative repetitiveness, that allows for a straightforward connection with Scripture and the life of Christ. However, the soothing repetitiveness of the Rosary, when sung, takes this devotional meditative practice to new heights. Click on the video below to listen to a complete Gregorian chant Rosary.

Tags:
Christian MusicMedievalRosarySacred Music
