Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
News

Religious congregations see the light with solar energy

WATYKAN, ENERGIA SŁONECZNA
Abaca/EAST NEWS
Share
Print
Aleteia | Nov 21, 2019

he Catholic Diocese in San Diego leads the nation with installations that provide 5 megawatts of solar energy power.

Churches, mosques and synagogues are leading the way when it comes to solar energy. Accoring to a new survey conducted by Interfaith Power & Light (IPL), the number of U.S. religious congregations in the U.S. who had installed solar panels had doubled from three years ago.

According to their report, more than 770 faith communities had a combined solar energy capacity of 45 megawatts – that’s nearly the amount of energy created by solar panels installed at major retailers like Kohl’s and Costco.

“We were stunned by the rise. We knew congregations were interested, since we get many requests each week for information and recommendations about solar, but had no idea that solar usage had expanded so rapidly” said IPL President Rev. Susan Hendershot. “It really shows the impact we can have when we act together,” she said.

The Catholic Diocese in San Diego leads the nation with installations that provide 5 megawatts of solar energy power.

“Our solar generating program in the Diocese of San Diego shows the power of doing well by doing good. In his encyclical, Laudato Si, Pope Francis reminds us of our responsibility to care for the Earth as our ‘Common Home.’ Here in San Diego, in addition to our constant efforts to recycle and transition to sustainably sourced products, we’ve installed 51 solar power plants at a number of schools, parishes, and our Diocesan Pastoral Center, ” said Shirley Pajanor, Chief Financial Officer at the Diocese. “That’s good for the environment, but it’s also significantly reduced what we pay for electricity.”

“We are proud that so many faith communities are living out their calling to care for Creation, freeing up resources to invest in their mission, and leading the way to a clean energy future,” said Rev. Hendershot. 

“Solar congregations are casting a vision for the kind of world in which they want to live, and then carrying out that vision with practical application.”

Here is a complete list of U.S. congregations that have installed solar panels.

 

Tags:
Environment
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  8. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW